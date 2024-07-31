A 30-year-old man from Meghalaya was found dead at a hotel room in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar, on July 30.

The man has been identified as Sunny Nongrum, a resident of Golf Links.

According to media reports citing the police, the individual is suspected to be a drug user.

Reportedly, the deceased had booked the room on July 27.

Media reprots state that the Assam police recovered a drug container and used syringe along with the body from the room.

Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.