Meghalaya youth found dead in Guwahati hotel
A 30-year-old man from Meghalaya, identified as Sunny Nongrum, was discovered dead in a Guwahati hotel room. Police suspect drug use as drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.
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A 30-year-old man from Meghalaya was found dead at a hotel room in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar, on July 30.
The man has been identified as Sunny Nongrum, a resident of Golf Links.
According to media reports citing the police, the individual is suspected to be a drug user.
Reportedly, the deceased had booked the room on July 27.
Media reprots state that the Assam police recovered a drug container and used syringe along with the body from the room.
Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.
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