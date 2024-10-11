The inaugural Meghalaya Youth League 2024 concluded with championship glory for West Jaintia District Sports Association in the U-14 category and Shillong Sports Association in the U-16 category, following two engaging finals at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, Shillong, on October 11.

West Jaintia DSA defeated Nongstoin District Sports Association 2-0 in the first title match of the day, while Shillong SA then pipped Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association 2-1 in the afternoon.

The tournament was the brainchild of the Meghalaya Football Association and has been supported throughout by the Meghalaya government.

The chief guest on the occasion was Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shakliar Warjri, joined by other dignitaries including Mawsynram MDC Alvin K Sawkmie and Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President John F Kharshiing.

The chief guest at the U-14 final was Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, RM Kurbah IAS. Senior members of the MFA were also present, led by President Hamletson Dohling and General Secretary Sunesh Syiem.

After a goalless first half, WJDSA's Shanmiki Myrchiang nailed a volley to put his side into the lead early in the second half and Elvinson Lyngdoh then fired one in off the upright soon after, with NDSA unable to stage a comeback despite their best efforts.

It looked like the first half would be goalless in the U-16 final also but Ri-Bhoi conceded a penalty and this was converted by Menangpyndap Khongjee on the cusp of half time.

RBDSA found the equaliser soon after the restart, however, through Wanplielad Marbaniang following a fumble by the SSA goalkeeper but Iminstar Mawlong restored Shillong's lead after a brilliant shot even though he was marked by three defenders.

Ri-Bhoi tried to push the game into extra time but their best shot was denied by the crossbar in stoppage time.

Both victorious teams received Rs 2 lakh each in prize money, while the runners-up each received Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Warjri thanked all the hundreds of children who participated in the MYL from around the state for their dedication and also thanked the families, friends and coaches.

"The Meghalaya Youth League fits with the state government's focus on developing our young sportspersons and these efforts will bear fruit for our state in future," the minister said.

Warjri also informed the gathering that the next door MFA Turf at Third Ground will have a new artificial turf in the coming months.

"We know that football is our state's most loved sport and the state government has decided to fund the replacement of the artificial turf at the MFA Ground," he announced.

The MYL was launched in mid-July by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

At the time he declared that the tournament would be "game changing" and have a "huge impact" on the overall football scene in Meghalaya and farther afield. Judging by its inaugural edition, the MYL will live up to his expectations and be a major driver for the growth of football in the state.

There were 18 district associations that contested the U-14 championship and 19 in the U-16 event.

Across 160 matches, there were 620 goals scored and there were numerous displays of fine defending, great goalkeeping and heartwarming displays of fair play between the young players as well.

At the prize distribution ceremony, individual awards were also given out.

The U-14 Player of the Final was Shanmiki Myrchiang of WJDSA and he was also named Player of the Tournament. His team mate Kaisarmi Dkhar was the Top Scorer, while SSA's Edyson Marbaniang was the Best Goalkeeper.

The U-16 Player of the Final was Iminstar Mawlong of SSA and his team mates Iaiapkyrmen Kharkongor (Best Goalkeeper) and Menangpyndap Khongjee (Player of the Tournament) also shared in the honours. Ri-Bhoi's Me-u-ba-ai Sumer was the Top Scorer.