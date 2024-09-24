Meghalaya youth named among India’s top 30 Climate Champions by UNICEF
Rakesh Saha from West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya, has been recognised as one of the 30 Climate Champions of Young India. He will be participating in a six-month fellowship with the National Youth Climate Consortium to promote climate education and sustainability among youth in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya's Rakesh Saha has earned a spot among the 30 Climate Champions of Young India, a recognition bestowed by UNICEF India and YuWaah.
Saha, hailing from the West Garo Hills District, emerged from a competitive pool of 1,200 applicants nationwide.
The accolade comes with a six-month fellowship at the National Youth Climate Consortium. During this period, Saha will focus on promoting climate education among Meghalaya's youth, aiming to raise awareness and drive action on pressing environmental issues.
Saha's academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in Zoology from Don Bosco College, Tura, and a Master's degree from Mizoram University. His formal education is bolstered by significant contributions to wildlife conservation efforts.
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