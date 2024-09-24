Meghalaya's Rakesh Saha has earned a spot among the 30 Climate Champions of Young India, a recognition bestowed by UNICEF India and YuWaah.

Saha, hailing from the West Garo Hills District, emerged from a competitive pool of 1,200 applicants nationwide.

The accolade comes with a six-month fellowship at the National Youth Climate Consortium. During this period, Saha will focus on promoting climate education among Meghalaya's youth, aiming to raise awareness and drive action on pressing environmental issues.

Saha's academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in Zoology from Don Bosco College, Tura, and a Master's degree from Mizoram University. His formal education is bolstered by significant contributions to wildlife conservation efforts.