A prominent youth organisation has called for urgent reforms in Meghalaya's autonomous district councils, citing decades of political interference and ineffective governance that has undermined traditional institutions.

In a letter to Governor CH Vijayashankar, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) demanded the complete depoliticisation of district councils and the inclusion of traditional chiefs in their administration.

"The politicisation of this social and customary institution has reached such a level that during 2015-2018, a new political party emerged from the KHADC," HITO stated in their letter, highlighting how 97% of Members of District Council (MDCs) typically contest MLA elections, creating administrative vacuums.

The organisation proposed reserving 10 nominated seats for traditional chiefs (Syiem, Lyngdoh, Sirdar, Wahadar & Dolloi) in both the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

HITO President Donbok Dkhar pointed to the councils' inefficiency, noting that "sessions are shockingly held only for 2 days and at times even for only 1 day," preventing proper codification of traditional laws.

The letter revealed that KHADC has seen 43 Chief Executive Members in six decades, leading to incomplete codification of social and customary laws for 54 Khasi and 19 Jaintia traditional states over 69 years.

Among key reforms proposed:

Barring political parties from contesting district council elections

Reducing council members' tenure from five to four years

Mandatory 20-day monthly sessions

Introduction of recall provisions for ineffective representatives

Proper delimitation of constituencies

"We the youths of the state are totally disillusioned with the ineffectiveness and functioning of the Autonomous District Councils," the organisation stated, questioning the relevance of these institutions in their current form.

The organisation also requested the formation of a special committee under the Union Home Minister to implement commitments made in the 1948 Instrument of Accession agreement between the Government of India and Khasi States.