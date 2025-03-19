Twenty participants from the District-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival 2025, organised by North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, have advanced to the state-level competition.

The next round will take place at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at the end of March, where winners will be selected to represent the state at the national event in the Indian Parliament.

The two-day district-level competition saw participation from over 142 students from East Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills districts. The discussions, held over five sessions, focused on governance, economy, national security, and social progress. A panel of distinguished jurors, including academics and educationists, evaluated the debates, selecting four winners from each session.

Guest of Honour F. Rumnong emphasised the initiative’s role in shaping young leaders, aligning with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision. Chief Guest Rudi V Warjri highlighted the importance of public speaking and critical thinking, encouraging students to use this platform to develop their leadership potential.

During the valedictory session, NEHU Registrar Incharge Baphimon Rynjah congratulated the winners and urged students to seize such opportunities for personal and intellectual growth. She stressed that forums like the Youth Parliament prepare future leaders and provide a crucial space for meaningful debate.

With the state-level round approaching, anticipation is high as participants gear up for the debates at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The winners from this stage will move on to the national-level competition, showcasing Meghalaya’s talent on a larger platform.