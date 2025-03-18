A contingent of 82 young talents from Meghalaya is actively participating in the 8th North East Youth Festival 2025, currently underway in Gangtok, Sikkim, from March 17 to 20. The festival brings together young artists and performers from across the region to compete and showcase their cultural and creative skills.

The Meghalaya team includes 57 participants from the Khasi and Jaintia regions and 25 from the Garo Hills. They are competing in various events, including Group Folk Song, Group Folk Dance, Quiz Competition, Rock Band, One-Act Play, Solo Guitar, and Adventure Activities.

Participants were selected through a competitive process at the State-Level Youth Exchange Programme in Shillong, with the top two winners earning the opportunity to represent Meghalaya at this prestigious regional event.

The North East Youth Festival serves as a crucial platform for fostering talent, strengthening cultural ties, and promoting regional unity. The event is expected to provide young participants with valuable exposure and opportunities to engage with peers from different states, reinforcing the vision of a progressive and self-reliant Northeast.