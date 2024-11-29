An awareness programme on artificial intelligence (AI) was held at Borang Resort, Chimite, Nogorpara, under the Zikzak C&RD Block, South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

The event aimed to educate youth on integrating AI into academics and exploring its applications in fields such as tourism, agriculture, and ecology while emphasising ethical and social responsibilities.

Rev Paramsingh M Sangma, Pastor of Nogorpara Baptist Church, served as the resource person, offering insights into AI’s transformative potential for young learners. Mawsell D Marak, Assistant Pastor of Rochonpara Baptist Church, moderated the session.

Organised by the Youth Ministry of Rochonpara Baptist Church, the program engaged 30 participants, aged 15 to 30, from the Singimari area. Discussions included how AI could improve academic practices and support sustainable development efforts.