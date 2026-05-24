Meghalaya youth rescued from Kashmir after distress call to CM helpline

A 19-year-old youth from Meghalaya, who had been missing from his family for nearly three years while working in Jammu and Kashmir, has returned home after being rescued following a distress call to the state’s CM Connect helpline.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma received Genal R Marak at Guwahati airport on Saturday after authorities traced and rescued him from Srinagar through coordination between Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir officials.

Genal, a resident of Lummuri in East Khasi Hills district, had reportedly travelled to Shillong at the age of 16 in search of work before being taken to Kashmir by an acquaintance promising employment opportunities. He later found work at a restaurant in Srinagar.

According to the state government, Genal was allegedly forced to work under exploitative conditions for the past three years and was denied wages. He also allegedly faced physical and mental abuse from the restaurant owner and his son.

The case came to light on April 24, 2026, after a distress call was made to the 1971 CM Connect helpline. Officials said Genal had expressed thoughts of taking his own life if help did not arrive in time.

Following the complaint, Meghalaya authorities coordinated with officials and law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team comprising the Assistant Labour Commissioner and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit later traced Genal in Srinagar and rescued him from the premises within hours, the government said.

A magistrate from Meghalaya was deputed to oversee the process, while Genal’s mother and relatives travelled to Kashmir to bring him home safely. Authorities also facilitated the release of his pending wages before his return.

Speaking after Genal’s arrival, Sangma said the case showed how “effective simple systems and technologies can be”.

“I am very happy that the CM Connect could be of service and could help save the life of one individual,” he said, adding that the platform had helped make “many other positive aspects and differences”.

Officials said the case highlighted the importance of interstate coordination and rapid response mechanisms in addressing cases involving vulnerable citizens working outside the state.