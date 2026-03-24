Meghalaya youth secure honours at North-East festival, spotlight emerging talent
Meghalaya youth have won honours at the North-East Youth Festival, showcasing their talents. This achievement highlights the state's growing presence in regional cultural events
- Meghalaya’s 80-member contingent competed in diverse cultural categories
- Pynnehkupar Syiemlieh won solo guitar prize from West Khasi Hills
- Ri Bhoi folk dance troupe received consolation prize
Meghalaya’s young performers returned with multiple recognitions from the North-East Youth Festival held in Chumoukedima, underlining the State’s growing presence in regional cultural competitions.
An 80-member contingent representing various districts competed across categories such as group folk song, folk dance, one-act play, rock band and solo guitar, alongside participating in adventure and food festival segments. The participation reflected a broad mix of traditional and contemporary art forms.
A key highlight came from West Khasi Hills, where Pynnehkupar Syiemlieh secured a prize in the solo guitar category. Additional recognition followed in group events, with a Ri Bhoi-based dance troupe receiving a consolation prize in folk dance, while Jowai-based band Unfading Horizons was acknowledged in the rock band segment.
Officials said the results indicate both individual excellence and a wider cultural depth among youth from the State. “There is no dearth of talent in the state of Meghalaya,” an official statement noted, adding that “such events is a wonderful platform for the youth to show off their inborn gifts.”
The festival brought together participants from across the North-East, serving as a platform for cultural exchange and competitive exposure. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Nagaland government, the event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by senior officials from the host state.
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