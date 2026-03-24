Meghalaya youth secure honours at North-East festival, spotlight emerging talent

Meghalaya’s young performers returned with multiple recognitions from the North-East Youth Festival held in Chumoukedima, underlining the State’s growing presence in regional cultural competitions.

An 80-member contingent representing various districts competed across categories such as group folk song, folk dance, one-act play, rock band and solo guitar, alongside participating in adventure and food festival segments. The participation reflected a broad mix of traditional and contemporary art forms.

A key highlight came from West Khasi Hills, where Pynnehkupar Syiemlieh secured a prize in the solo guitar category. Additional recognition followed in group events, with a Ri Bhoi-based dance troupe receiving a consolation prize in folk dance, while Jowai-based band Unfading Horizons was acknowledged in the rock band segment.

Officials said the results indicate both individual excellence and a wider cultural depth among youth from the State. “There is no dearth of talent in the state of Meghalaya,” an official statement noted, adding that “such events is a wonderful platform for the youth to show off their inborn gifts.”

The festival brought together participants from across the North-East, serving as a platform for cultural exchange and competitive exposure. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Nagaland government, the event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by senior officials from the host state.