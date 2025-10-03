Meghalaya youth to get training in AI-powered ERP software

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has partnered with software firm Sirobilt to roll out a six-month training programme on SAP S/4HANA, an AI-driven enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

The initiative is designed to equip local youth with advanced digital skills that are increasingly sought after in the global job market. Officials said participants will gain expertise to handle complex SAP implementation projects across various industries.

SAP S/4HANA is a next-generation ERP suite that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics. Built on SAP HANA, its in-memory database technology allows organisations to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and respond quickly to market changes.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to creating a skilled workforce ready for the future of work,” a senior MSSDS official said. “By offering training on advanced platforms like SAP S/4HANA, we are ensuring that young people from Meghalaya can compete for opportunities not only in the state, but also in national and global markets.”

The programme is expected to strengthen the state’s talent pool in digital technologies and support broader economic development initiatives.