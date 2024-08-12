The College of Community Science marked International Youth Day with a focus on leveraging digital pathways for sustainable progress. Dr Sunildro L.S. Akoijam, Associate Professor at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, delivered a keynote address on youth entrepreneurship in the digital era.

Akoijam emphasised the critical role of technology in driving societal advancement, encouraging students to take initiative and use digital tools productively. He highlighted innovation, risk-taking, and decision-making as key entrepreneurial traits, noting that young people often possess these skills inherently.

The event, organised by Dr Kh.R. Aimol and Dr Victoria Devi, also incorporated an Anti-Ragging Day component. The Dean underscored the significance of International Youth Day, particularly in the context of India's large young population and its potential for driving national innovation.

This year's theme, "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development," aimed to inspire young minds to harness technology to create lasting positive change in their communities and beyond.