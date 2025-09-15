Meghalaya youth, women’s Congress hold vigil after shocking child death in Shillong

Shillong witnessed a candlelight vigil at the Congress Bhavan organised by the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress and Mahila Congress, following the tragic death of a four-year-old girl, Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over public safety and the state’s ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens, particularly women and children.

Insaphira went missing on Sunday morning, September 14, while playing in her home’s courtyard in Nongrah Nonglum. Her body was discovered the next morning inside an under-construction house nearby, submerged in a waterlogged pit with a rock placed on top, raising suspicions of foul play.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that forensic experts have been called in and a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death. Police have launched a detailed investigation as the community reels from the shock.

The candlelight vigil served as a call for urgent action against rising crime rates in Shillong. The Congress party emphasised the need for stronger safety measures and systemic reforms to prevent such tragedies.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, which has previously organised vigils protesting electoral malpractice and other civic issues, reiterated its commitment to supporting victims and their families while advocating for meaningful change.

Residents in the area continue to mourn, and authorities are under pressure to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.