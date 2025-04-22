Khambor Batei Kharjana from Meghalaya has secured a spot among the top 42 finalists at the Animation Film Makers Competition (AFC) of WAVES 2025 for his project "Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined."

The finalists were selected through a rigorous nine-month evaluation process led by Dancing Atoms in collaboration with the WAVES team. The participants' work was assessed by an esteemed panel of national and international jury members.

"I thank Jesus Christ for WAVES, it has been such an amazing experience," said Kharjana. "The Master Classes from national and international experts were truly priceless. This feels like a huge step forward for animation in India."

The selected projects showcase original storytelling across traditional animation, VFX, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and virtual production. The finalists will pitch their projects during the WAVE Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025, with the top three winners receiving cash prizes of up to INR 5 Lakhs each.

The competition, supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and led by Dancing Atoms, attracted approximately 1,900 registrations and 419 entries from amateur enthusiasts, students, and professionals worldwide. The initiative has prioritised mentorship throughout the process, with masterclasses led by industry leaders, including Academy Award winner Guneet Monga.

The economic impact of these projects could be significant, with each animated VFX feature film potentially creating employment for 100-300 individuals. Dancing Atoms Studios founder Saraswathi Buyyala is working with embassies from 17 countries to facilitate international collaborations for the finalists' projects.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), hosted by the Government of India, will bring together industry professionals, investors, creators, and innovators in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025, aiming to establish India as a hub for content creation and technological innovation in the media and entertainment sector.