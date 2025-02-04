Pynshngaiñ Kurbah created history by securing Meghalaya's first-ever National Games medal, claiming bronze in the Canoe Men Slalom event at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma celebrated the achievement on social media, praising Kurbah's groundbreaking performance that put the northeastern state on the National Games medal tally.

"Our heart swells with pride as Pynshngaiñ Kurbah paddled his way to 3rd place in Canoe Men Slalom, winning Meghalaya’s 1st medal in the 38th #NationalGames, Uttarkhand. Congratulations, Pynshgaiñ! We are so proud of you!" CM Sangma wrote on Twitter.

The historic medal comes as Meghalaya pushes for hosting rights of the 2027 National Games. CM Sangma recently sought support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, receiving positive signals for the state's bid. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chairperson has also been engaged in discussions regarding Meghalaya's hosting aspirations.