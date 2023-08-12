Meghalaya's agricultural diversity and unique agro-climatic conditions have positioned it as a producer of distinct agricultural and horticultural products. With a focus on traditional, naturally organic cultivation methods, the state's produce is gaining recognition for its exceptional quality and flavor. Notable examples include the renowned Lakadong turmeric, GI-tagged Khasi mandarins, and the sought-after Kew pineapples.

In recent times, Meghalayan pineapples have been capturing attention and taste buds alike. These pineapples stand out for their minimal pesticide content and low heavy metal residue, setting them apart from their mainland Indian counterparts. With a delightful balance of sweetness and mild acidity, these pineapples bear a Brix value of 16-18, reflecting their delectable taste. Notably, pineapples hold the honor of being the designated One District One Product for Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills districts in Meghalaya.

In a remarkable achievement for the state, the Al-Wahda mall in Abu Dhabi is currently adorned with the finest Meghalayan pineapples, serving as the centerpiece of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. This impressive showcase is made possible through collaboration with the esteemed Lulu Group, introducing these pineapples to discerning consumers in the Gulf markets.

The journey of these succulent pineapples from the fertile landscapes of Garo Hills to the sandy shores of the UAE is a tale of determination and fruitful partnerships. The credit for successfully exporting these pineapples goes to the Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) from the Songsak C&RD Block in the East Garo Hills district. Working hand in hand with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), they have accomplished this feat.

The Jamge IVCS, comprising over 250 farming households across 4 villages, produces nearly 100 tonnes of pineapples during the growing seasons. This collective effort has not only doubled farmers' incomes but also exemplified the power of unity in agriculture. By collaborating and establishing international market linkages, farmers have seen their earnings increase from a mere INR 10 per pineapple to INR 21 per fruit, significantly enhancing their livelihoods.

The Meghalayan government acknowledges the significance of processing perishable horticultural produce, such as pineapples, in extending shelf life and expanding market reach. Collaborations between farmer collectives and processing companies further this goal. Notable among them is the partnership between IQF Private Food Limited and Umdihar IVCS, setting up a mobile processing unit for quick freezing of pineapples.

The state has also fostered a closer supply chain connection with Reliance Retail, enabling a steady flow of pineapples to their stores across Assam. This initiative is powered by local farmer collectives trained in aggregation, grading, sorting, and packaging. These efforts signify the government's commitment to driving community-led change in the agriculture sector.

Beyond pineapples, similar initiatives encompass crops like Lakadong turmeric, ginger, Khasi mandarins, honey, and black pepper. Over the past three years, the government's focus has been on empowering farmers through collectivization, ensuring quality inputs, training, infrastructure, and market opportunities. This integrated approach is transforming Meghalaya's agriculture landscape, bridging the gap between traditional practices and modern success.