Handwoven Ryndia silk stoles from Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district will be presented as gifts at India's Republic Day celebrations in Singapore, marking a significant milestone for the state's traditional textile industry.

The export of 300 silk stoles, crafted by women artisans, was facilitated by Meghalayan Age Limited, a state-owned enterprise focused on promoting local products internationally.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the achievement on social media, emphasising its importance for the state's artisan community. The stoles will be distributed as door gifts during the Republic Day Reception at the High Commission of India in Singapore.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication of our artisans and entrepreneurs. Together, we continue to showcase the beauty of Meghalaya to the world," CM Sangma wrote on social media.

This export initiative highlights the growing international recognition of Meghalaya's traditional craftsmanship, particularly the distinctive Ryndia silk, which has been woven in the region for generations. The project also represents a significant step forward in women's economic empowerment in the state's rural areas.

Ryndia silk, known for its durability and natural sheen, is produced using traditional methods passed down through generations of weavers in the Khasi Hills region.