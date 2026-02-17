Meghalaya's 154 dark villages clash with 700MW power dreams

More than 150 villages across Meghalaya have no access to electricity, the government confirmed in the state assembly on February 17— a number that stands in awkward contrast to its ambitious plans to build hundreds of megawatts of new power capacity.

Power minister Metbah Lyngdoh, responding to a starred question from legislators Shakliar Warjri and Brightstarwell Marbaniang, told the House that 154 villages remain without power. No district-wise breakdown was offered, and no timeline was given for when those communities might be connected to the grid.

The admission came on the same day the minister was also fielding questions about solar and thermal expansion targets that run into hundreds of megawatts. The state's renewable energy body, MNREDA, has so far installed 2.62 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity across government offices, and a further 0.262 MW through decentralised solutions such as street lights and study lamps.

“The Department is continuously working towards harnessing the State's solar power potential and has already taken substantial steps in this direction,” Lyngdoh said.

Under the CM Solar Mission, the government is developing 10.48 MW of solar capacity across various locations. An upcoming project to install 3,500 solar street lights will add 42 kW more, alongside a 50 kW SPV system — bringing the total planned solar capacity to 10.57 MW. The government has also proposed an eventual target of 150 MW of solar generation.

On thermal power, Lyngdoh told the House that the government plans to develop 550 MW of thermal capacity in total — 250 MW through a government or joint venture arrangement, and 300 MW through private developers. Feasibility is currently being explored, and the government said it is open to a joint venture structure.