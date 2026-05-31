Meghalaya's 2027 National Games push expected to create over 5,400 jobs

More than 5,400 employment opportunities are expected to be generated in Meghalaya as the state prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027, underscoring the economic impact of what will be the largest sporting event ever organised in the state.

Officials said over 10,000 athletes will participate in the Games, which will be staged across Shillong, Tura and Jowai, bringing a significant influx of visitors, support staff, officials and spectators to the state. The scale of the event is expected to boost demand in sectors such as hospitality, transport, tourism, construction, catering and event management.

The National Games are also expected to strengthen Meghalaya's position as an emerging sporting destination in the country. Over the past several years, the state has invested heavily in sports infrastructure and has hosted a series of national-level competitions as part of a broader effort to build a sustainable sports ecosystem.

Addressing a gathering in Shillong, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said sporting infrastructure being developed in the state would not only support athletes but also contribute to tourism growth and employment generation. He noted that world-class facilities would enhance Meghalaya's ability to host major national and international events in the future.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the National Games would create opportunities for young people while accelerating the state's long-term vision of becoming a sports hub. He said investments made over the past eight years were beginning to yield results and would help nurture future generations of athletes.

Apart from its sporting significance, the event will carry symbolic importance for the state as it coincides with Meghalaya's 55th Statehood year in 2027. The Games will also have a wider regional dimension, with other Northeastern states receiving host participation rights for disciplines held within their territories, making it a collective showcase of the region's sporting potential.

With preparations gathering pace, officials view the 2027 National Games not only as a sporting spectacle but also as a catalyst for employment, tourism and economic activity across Meghalaya.