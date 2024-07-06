The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) will soon release a report regarding restoration of four abandoned mines – two coal mines and two non-coal ones. This was decided after officials of the organisation inspected sites in Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills districts, according to media reports.

A coordinating official of the restoration and reclamation project, on July 5 met CMPDIL officials to take stock of the situation. He stated that the process of drafting the report is in process as the CMPDIL officials will assess the plans required.

According to reports, the East Jaintia Hills district consists of over 20,000 abandoned mines.

The official highlighted that mine owners in Meghalaya face struggles of having to surrender their land, further adding that the process has been initiated, based on the outcome of which, the government will determine the feasibility of scaling up the initiative.

A solitary member panel, designated by the High Court of Meghalaya to address coal-related concerns, on May 13, raised concerns over the sluggish progress in rehabilitating the environment marred by rat-hole coal mining in the state.

Justice (retired) Brojendra Prasad Katakey, heading the panel, emphasised the lack of action in utilising the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF) alongside minimal project approvals.



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Appointed by the High Court in April 2022, Justice Katakey's mandate includes advising the Meghalaya government on complying with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), both of which prohibited hazardous rat-hole coal mining in April 2014. Rat-hole mining entails excavating narrow tunnels to extract coal, posing significant environmental hazards.