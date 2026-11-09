The 50th edition of Meghalaya's Hundred Drums Wangala Festival, one of the most significant cultural celebrations of the Garo community, will be held from November 11 to 14 at Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A'dam, Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district.

The four-day golden jubilee celebration will showcase the community's traditional music, folk dances, indigenous customs and cultural heritage. The festival is observed as a post-harvest thanksgiving ceremony dedicated to Misi Saljong, regarded as the supreme giver, for blessing the community with a bountiful harvest.

The celebrations will feature traditional rituals, cultural performances, indigenous games and the signature Thousand Drums presentation.

The arrival of Wangala troupes began on November 7, followed by a 10-km Wangala-thon. Participating troupes are scheduled to reach Wangala A'dam on November 10 for orientation and rehearsals ahead of the main performances.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will attend the inaugural programme on November 11 as the chief guest. The day's events will include the release of the souvenir magazine Chirongdik, traditional prayers, cultural performances and an exhibition dance by the Karbi Anglong Wangala troupe. Pioneers and former leaders of the Hundred Drums Wangala Cultural Festival Committee will also be felicitated.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the celebrations on November 12. The programme will feature the Ruga dance, Thousand Drums performance, Rugala ceremony, dance competitions, indigenous games and prize distribution.

Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar will be the chief guest on November 13. The day's highlights will include traditional Chachat So'a ceremonies, folk songs, performances by the Kids Wangala Troupe and the Thousand Drums presentation.

The concluding day on November 14 will feature Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest. The programme will include cultural performances, the Thousand Drums presentation, a dance competition involving 10 contingents and a special attempt to enter the Guinness World Records. The celebrations will conclude with prize distribution and performances by various artists.

Popularly known as the Festival of Hundred Drums, Wangala holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the Garo community. Traditionally celebrated after the harvest, it expresses gratitude to Misi Saljong for agricultural prosperity.

The festivities begin with the Rugala ritual, during which the Nokma, or village chief, offers freshly brewed rice beer, cooked rice and vegetables to the deity. This is followed by the Chachat So'a ceremony, marking the beginning of the celebrations.

Wangala is observed across Garo villages, although the dates and duration vary. The golden jubilee edition is expected to provide a platform to showcase and promote the community's indigenous traditions and cultural identity, while drawing visitors and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.