Kmoin Wahlang, a 76-year-old marathon runner from Meghalaya, is set to represent India at the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Meghalaya government has pledged full support for her participation in this event.

Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri accompanied Wahlang to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, where they discussed her upcoming competition. Wahlang will compete in multiple events, including 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, 1.5 km, and 500-meter races in the 75-plus age category.

The government's commitment includes covering expenses related to Wahlang's participation in the Games. This support has alleviated her initial concerns about attending due to her modest background.

Taking to social media, Warjri wrote, "I'm pleased to announce that we assured her the government would extend support for her upcoming race. We hope she brings medals for our state and country."

Wahlang's selection for the Indian athletics team follows her impressive performance at an event in Hyderabad earlier this year. She has previously participated in marathons across India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

The Pan Pacific Masters Games, scheduled for November in Queensland, Australia, will see Wahlang competing in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m events. She is set to depart for Australia on October 29.