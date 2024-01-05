Meghalaya has earned the 2nd Runner Up title at the One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2023, signalling a boost for the state's local artisans and farmers.

The award, bestowed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was announced at a ceremony held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The recognition is a testament to Meghalaya's efforts in furthering the ODOP initiative. The news was relayed by Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

He stated that the award serves as a motivation for the state's farmers and skilled artisans who are striving to get their unique products recognised on national and international platforms.

The event, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was a celebration of the state's commitment to the ODOP initiative.