Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar Choudhary delivered a solid bowling performance, claiming 3/59 as Maharashtra reached 263/5 by the end of day two in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Aurangabad.

Meghalaya resumed their innings at 274/8 but managed to add only two runs, with star player Anirudh B scoring both before being dismissed for an impressive 142. The early finish left Meghalaya at 276 all out.

Maharashtra’s innings started poorly, slipping to 51/4 with three top-order batters dismissed for single figures. However, a resilient 142-run partnership between Harshal Kate, who remains unbeaten on 117, and AN Kazi, who scored 66, steadied the ship.

Akash broke the partnership, trapping Kazi LBW, but Maharashtra held firm, reaching stumps trailing by just 13 runs. Alongside Akash’s efforts, Aryan Borah claimed 1/48 with his left-arm spin, and Akash was involved in a run-out as well, capping an effective day in the field for Meghalaya.