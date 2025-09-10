Meghalaya's anti-drug fight requires unified community effort: Minister

Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised that combating drug trafficking cannot succeed through government action alone, calling for collective societal engagement during Assembly discussions on the state's narcotics crisis.

Speaking in response to a special motion by VPP legislator Ardent M. Basaiawmoit, Lyngdoh described the drug menace as a threat that could victimise communities but stressed that people retain the power to choose resistance over submission.

The minister acknowledged widespread concern about the emerging drug situation while drawing inspiration from historical movements, referencing how unity once helped societies overcome major challenges. He framed the battle as Meghalaya's entire population working together rather than any divisive approach.

Lyngdoh highlighted the state's vulnerability due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle, noting that drug abuse represents a global crisis affecting regions worldwide, not just local communities.

Addressing questions from Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma about seized drug inventories, the minister confirmed that all confiscated consignments have been destroyed through proper channels. He explained that incineration programs occur at designated sites following High Court permissions.

The minister detailed transparency measures implemented during disposal operations, noting that the January 23 incineration involved village heads, district police officials, and high court representatives, with proceedings documented and shared publicly.

Lyngdoh announced that Meghalaya has activated the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the first time, with five repeat offenders currently serving detention under this legislation. The law enables authorities to detain traffickers for a minimum one-year periods while freezing assets and bank accounts of accused individuals and their families.

The minister described the government's mission-mode approach, which integrates Health, Police, Education, Social Welfare, and Law departments under Chief Ministerial leadership. This coordination has resulted in establishing an Anti-Narcotics Task Force with dedicated police stations and 12 district-level units.

Lyngdoh reported that police have registered 603 narcotics cases and arrested 1,069 suspects over five years, with recent operations yielding contraband worth Rs 5 crore from East Jaintia Hills and Shillong within just 10 days.