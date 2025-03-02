A new mobile application, Tracestore, is set to transform the lives of artisans and entrepreneurs in Meghalaya by providing a secure digital marketplace to enhance their visibility and tackle counterfeit products. The app was introduced during a workshop at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), aimed at empowering local artisans through blockchain fintech solutions.

The workshop, titled “Artisans and Entrepreneurs,” was organized by NEHU’s Department of Basic Sciences and Social Sciences in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and IIT Bhilai. Supported by the IBITF project, the event gathered 40 artisans, entrepreneurs, faculty members, and project associates.

J.P. Lakiang, Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training, attended as the Chief Guest, while Prof. Md. Iftekhar Hussain, Dean of the School of Technology at NEHU, served as the guest of honour. The development team, led by Dr. Sainkupar Mn Mawiong, Prof. Md. Iftekhar Hussain, and Dr PL Thangkhiew from IIT Guwahati, worked alongside project associates Ymphaidien Sutong and Ethelbert Rani to introduce Tracestore to its intended users.

Dr Sainkupar Mn Mawiong highlighted the pressing challenges faced by artisans, particularly the threat of counterfeit products undermining their work. He emphasised that Tracestore offers a structured e-platform designed to safeguard authenticity and expand market access for local craftspeople.

Prof Md Iftekhar Hussain pointed out the growing role of digital solutions in everyday life, stressing that Tracestore is a timely initiative ensuring accessibility for artisans who rely increasingly on mobile technology.

Thangkhiew elaborated on the app’s use of blockchain technology to create a transparent, secure, and tamper-proof system. He explained that blockchain can protect artisans by verifying product authenticity, fostering trust among buyers, and preventing counterfeiting.

Chief guest JP Lakiang commended the initiative, recognizing the team’s commitment to leveraging technology for social good. He also encouraged artisans to take advantage of various government schemes designed to support their trade.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session, allowing artisans to share their experiences and provide feedback on Tracestore. This input will be instrumental in refining the platform to ensure it meets the needs of its users effectively.

NEHU aims to continue working closely with the artisan community to facilitate the successful implementation of Tracestore, promoting digital inclusion and fair market access for Meghalaya’s traditional craftspeople.