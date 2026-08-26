Meghalaya's Baljek Airport expansion: AAI to prepare new master plan, conduct LiDAR survey

The Airports Authority of India is preparing a revised master plan for the expansion of Baljek Airport in Tura, with a LiDAR survey and feasibility assessment planned to determine the technical viability and land required for the project, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Transport Sniawbhalang Dhar told MLA Miani D Shira in the Meghalaya Assembly on August 26.

The update came during the ongoing Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

According to Dhar, the proposed expansion is intended to facilitate the operation of ATR-72/Q400 and A320-category aircraft. The state government has also entered into an operations and maintenance memorandum of understanding with AAI and is pursuing the takeover, development and operation of the airport on an "as-is-where-is" basis.

Once AAI finalises the master plan and determines the land requirement, the Meghalaya government will take steps to acquire the land needed for the expansion.

The development comes amid renewed attention on Baljek Airport, which has long been viewed as a potential connectivity link for the Garo Hills. The state government said in July that it wanted AAI to take over and operate the airport and had offered to deposit the estimated project cost upfront.

Baljek, which was inaugurated in 2008, currently has no regular commercial flights, making the proposed expansion significant for regional connectivity.