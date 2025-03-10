The redevelopment of the Barik Complex in Shillong, a historically significant site, is set to proceed after the appointment of a design consultant. However, the selection process has raised questions, as no National Design Competition was conducted.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, responding to a query from MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, informed the Assembly that the consultancy contract had been awarded to Jana Urban Space, Bangalore, at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

He explained that the selection was done through a tendering process to ensure technical expertise in heritage redevelopment.

Dhar also stated that stakeholder consultations had been conducted to ensure that the redevelopment plan aligns with community expectations. With Shillong’s urban landscape evolving rapidly, the success of this project will depend on the careful execution and preservation of the site’s historical value.