Meghalaya’s beautification push gains momentum with Umpling’s community-led project launch

A community-led beautification project was launched at Umpling on Wednesday, marking the latest phase of Meghalaya's initiative to transform local neighbourhoods through resident participation.

The Rs 10 lakh development, funded under phase three of the Locality Beautification Enhancement Project, represents a growing trend of communities taking ownership of their urban spaces. The scheme provides financial backing to localities across Meghalaya to improve their surroundings whilst promoting tourism and civic engagement.

District Commissioner R M Kurbah, who opened the project alongside Additional Deputy Commissioners P T Passah and S Warjri, praised the distinctive approach taken by Umpling residents. The initiative combines contemporary design elements with traditional cultural themes, setting it apart from standard urban improvement schemes.

Locality headman S F Pyngrope acknowledged the district administration's continued financial assistance to community projects in the area.

The beautification programme forms part of a broader state-wide effort to enhance urban areas through grassroots participation, with funding allocated competitively to localities demonstrating innovative proposals.