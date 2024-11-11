A pioneering life skills programme celebrated significant milestones at St Claret Higher Secondary School in Ampati on November 11, marking a new chapter in youth development across Meghalaya.

The "Building Young Leaders" initiative, which equips adolescents with essential life skills, brought together students, teachers and education officials for a recognition ceremony at the South West Garo Hills institution.

Crystal Ripamchi N Sangma, BDO of Betasing C&RD Block, attended as Chief Guest alongside guest of honour Taposh Ch Marak, SEO from the Joint Director of School Education and Literacy office in Tura. Program Coordinator June Hannifer Warbah from the Meghalaya Institute of Governance chaired the event.

At the heart of the programme lies teacher empowerment. Selected educators undergo comprehensive training in areas including self-awareness, communication, decision-making and sexual health. These teachers then integrate these vital skills into their daily classroom activities.

Students shared personal stories during the ceremony, highlighting how the program has influenced their growth. Top performers received recognition as program ambassadors, tasked with inspiring peers to embrace leadership opportunities.

Regular monitoring ensures the program maintains high standards while expanding its reach across Meghalaya. The initiative, supported by the state government and educational institutions, began this year with teacher training sessions and has already shown promising results in adolescent development statewide.