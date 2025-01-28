Meghalaya and Assam are facing growing concerns over the worsening air quality. Both states have seen significant deterioration in air quality, with alarming levels recorded in key areas, as reported on January 26 and 27.

Byrnihat, a city located on Meghalaya's border with Assam, has once again been named India's most polluted city for the second year in a row. Its legacy as the most polluted region in the country is not new. Time and again, the town has consistently ranked high on lists of places where air quality is far beyond tolerable.

The city serves as a gateway to the otherwise picturesque capital, Shillong, which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

The air quality in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, on January 28 was described as ‘very poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with the AQI being the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Guwahati was labeled as 'poor' by the CPCB, on January 26 and 27.

The AQI value for Byrnihat was 341 on January 26, while the value for Guwahati was 235 on January 27, according to the CPCB data.

As tourists embark on a road trip towards the 'Abode of Clouds' from Guwahati, they are introduced to the bustling industrial hub of Byrnihat, where a thick layer of smoke and unbreathable air overwhelms the surroundings, creating a suffocating atmosphere.

Meghalaya's Byrnihat, a town located on the border with Assam, has been grappling with consistently poor air quality, often recording 'very poor' and 'poor' AQI levels for an extended period. This persistent deterioration in air quality has raised significant concerns among local residents and authorities alike.

Another pressing concern that consistently arises is whether the pollution in Byrnihat is impacting the air quality in neighbouring Assam. It is not implausible that areas such as Jorabat and Khanapara in Guwahati are being adversely affected by the pollution and industrial emissions emanating from the contaminated town.

As air quality continues to deteriorate in neighbouring Assam, Guwahati's 'poor' air quality has also emerged as a concerning health risk for residents, with rising pollution levels affecting daily life and well-being. "Awesome Assam" has made a brand-new entry, but it remains to be seen what turn of events will unfold.

Byrnihat serves as a key industrial hub, however, growing concerns over its poor air quality is affecting the lives of people. Apart from Byrnihat, Odisha's Talcher town has also reported a 'very poor' AQI as per data.