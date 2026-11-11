Air quality in Byrnihat, one of the region's major industrial hubs, has improved, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 80, a moderate level, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board Chairman R Nainamalai said.

Speaking about the improvement, Nainamalai said authorities had directed industries and other agencies to take measures to address pollution concerns.

"We have given directions to the authorities concerned to take action to mitigate the concerns related to pollution. We insisted that polluting industries use proper pollution control devices. We have given directions to comply," he said.

He added that measures were also being implemented under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with funds allocated to the concerned departments to address pollution, including road dust.

The latest AQI reading follows joint anti-pollution measures by the authorities in the industrial area. However, sustained monitoring and compliance by industries will remain important to maintain improved air quality.

