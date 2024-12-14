The Cherry Blossom Festival SideShow, scheduled for March 21, 2025 will feature Nick Carter of 'Backstreet Boys' as the main attraction.

Carter is all set to deliver an exceptional performance as part of his 'WHO I AM' world tour with his greatest hits. He will be accompanied by a live band.

Tickets can be booked on the website: rockskitickets.com and will be available in three categories.

Bronze: Rs 1,200

Silver: Rs 2,200

Gold: Rs 3,200

Moreover, the option of a VIP Meet & Greet package and a Live Q&A session will also be available for purchase at the website: www.nickcarter.com.

It must also be mentioned that the ticket holders will also receive food and beverage vouchers which will be redeemable. Premium lounge tickets were priced at Rs 10,000 along with a voucher worth Rs 4,000.

The Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 held in Ri Bhoi district's Bhoirymbong, attracted a large crowd of enthusiastic attendees and featured a wide range of events.

The festival witnessed a star-studded lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music, including Boney M, Clean Bandit, Akon, R3HAB, Bollywood stars - Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal, among others.