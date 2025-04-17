Meghalaya's CM CONNECT program has processed thousands of citizen complaints and delivered tangible improvements across the northeastern state since its February 2024 launch, according to recent government data.

The grievance redressal initiative, which operates through multiple channels including phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and in-person hearings, has addressed over 3,200 formal grievance registrations in its first year of operation.

During the program's inauguration, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated, "Governance must be accessible, transparent, and immediate. CM Connect is not just a helpline; it's a platform for listening, understanding, and acting with urgency."

In Ranikor, the initiative recently provided ₹5.9 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund to renovate a private school serving approximately 100 students. The funds were released after village secretary Washingful Sanglyne highlighted the school's deteriorating infrastructure during a block-level meeting.

The school principal and local leaders called the CM Connect platform "a powerful and responsive tool that brings real change to the grassroots."

Washingful added, "CM Connect is fast and efficient. We are truly thankful to the government and especially to our Chief Minister for hearing our voice and acting so quickly."

The program also addresses smaller-scale but equally important community concerns. In Laitkor, Shillong resident Anthony Lyngdoh reported power outages and road deterioration. Following his complaint, electricity was restored within hours and road repairs began shortly thereafter.

Anthony shared, "I did not expect such instant action. CM Connect is fast, efficient, and truly listens to the people."

Beyond its 3,200 grievance registrations, CM CONNECT has facilitated over 1,400 Village Data Volunteer interactions, 508 public hearings, 15,000 phone calls, 1,500 WhatsApp messages, and nearly 300 physical petitions.