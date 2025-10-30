Meghalaya's CM Connect programme assists over 30,000 citizens with 92 per cent satisfaction rate

Meghalaya's CM Connect initiative has assisted more than 30,000 citizens since its launch in February 2024, achieving a 92 per cent satisfaction rate through a combination of public hearings and a multilingual toll-free helpline.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited Mawkynrew in East Khasi Hills on October 30, where he engaged with residents on pressing local issues, including road connectivity, agriculture, power supply, education, healthcare and water access. The programme, which facilitates direct interaction between citizens and the state government, has recorded 15,000 face-to-face interactions.

Before the community meeting, Sangma inaugurated the Thangsning Stadium, a sports facility designed to support youth development in the area.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised the programme's listening-focused approach. "It is a programme where we talk less and listen more," Sangma said. "I would request that officers should feel happy that you are getting an opportunity to be with the people. You're getting an opportunity to serve and to be able to solve their problems."

Local MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh raised several development concerns, including the need for an artificial turf in Mawkynrew, improved water supply and completion of the Jongksha–Thynroit bridge.

In response, Sangma announced that the artificial turf project would move forward. "I am giving you a commitment today, right here in the CM Connect program," he said. "I've spoken to officials that they should expedite the DPR preparation, and it will be a gift from my side to Bah Banteidor who is the local MLA and to the youth of our constituency."

On the bridge project, the chief minister provided a timeline: "I'm happy to tell you that finally, the DPR is ready, and department will be sending it within a day or two days' time to the Planning Department, and we expect the sanction to happen within a week's time... the work for the Jongksha-Thynroit bridge connection will start within a couple of months' time."

Community members raised multiple concerns during the session. Sordar Pynshai Synjri of Nongjrong committed to managing electricity bills for water supply infrastructure, whilst the chief minister assured that primary health centres at Jongksha and Jatah would be expanded.

Edren Mawkhiew of Laitkyrhong flagged prolonged power cuts, which officials said would be addressed through renovation of the Lad Smit-Jongksha line under the Revamped Distribution Scheme. Pynbiang Kshiar of Umtong highlighted the absence of higher-secondary schools, prompting discussion of potential school upgrades.

Olet Kharsohnoh requested agricultural support for seeds and storage, which will be met through a new seed survey, increased budget allocation and a solar-powered cold storage programme.

Resident Maron Suting raised concerns about delayed material payments under MGNREGS, attendance capture issues and Aadhaar linkage problems. Officials cited technical difficulties with attendance systems and e-KYC authentication, requesting residents to enrol for Aadhaar to access benefits.

When Lomida Nongkynrih from Thynroit requested a veterinary hospital, officials stated this was not feasible but noted four existing veterinary facilities in Mawkynrew. Pynsngewtynnad Rynjah sought information on Anganwadi centres in remote areas; the chief minister assured he would examine the matter.

Following the public hearing, Sangma inspected Anganwadi centres at Jongksha and Umkhoi, Jongksha Stadium and the Eklavya Model Residential School.

The CM Connect initiative operates through on-ground public hearings and a toll-free helpline (1971) available in five languages: English, Khasi, Garo, Pnar and Hindi. A dedicated CM Connect Centre opened at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on 30 August 2025.

Previous public hearings have been held in Bhoirymbong, Betasing, Adokgre and Laskein blocks.