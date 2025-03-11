Two major higher education projects in Meghalaya—Science & Commerce Colleges in Mawphlang and Bahsapara (Mahendraganj)—are facing severe delays, with one now pushed to a 2026 completion date.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma demanded updates on their progress, highlighting concerns over missed deadlines and financial mismanagement.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma revealed that the Mawphlang campus is only 86% complete and is now expected to be finished by March 2025. However, the Bahsapara project has progressed even more slowly, with just 66% completion, leading to a revised deadline of March 2026.

Both projects are being implemented by PWD (Buildings), and while the government has approved the creation of 46 posts for each college, other essential infrastructure remains incomplete. The planning and estimate process for external electricity supply, water supply connections, and approach road blacktopping is still ongoing.

What’s more alarming is the lapse of Rs 16.36 crore in funds due to slow execution. The total amount sanctioned by the Government of India for the Mawphlang college was Rs 36.55 crore on June 30, 2017, with a funding ratio of 90:10. Of this, Rs 31.1685 crore has been released in four installments, the most recent being Rs 8.5075 crore on October 8, 2024.

For the Bahsapara college, Rs 36.31 crore was sanctioned on the same date, with Rs 23.5274 crore released. However, the second installment of Rs 18.027 crore, issued in April 2023, was largely unutilised, with only Rs 1.66 crore spent, leading to a lapse of Rs 16.367 crore. The third installment of Rs 9.6634 crore was later released in October 2024, but concerns remain about whether the remaining funds will be effectively used.