Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma became the first CM to visit Tangmang village under the Pynursla constituency, bringing with him a wave of hope and development. His visit celebrated the village’s extraordinary craftsmanship and laid the groundwork for transformative initiatives aimed at uplifting the community.

At a heartfelt CM Connect session in the village, residents shared their aspirations directly with the Chief Minister. Moved by their voices, he announced the setting up of a Handicraft Training Centre in Tangmang to preserve and promote the unique artisan heritage of the area. In a touching moment, a student requested a new school building for Tangmang Secondary School—a request Sangma immediately promised to fulfill.

Reaffirming his commitment to grassroots progress, Sangma emphasised that every village, no matter how remote, deserves access to development and opportunity. “As a government, we are continuing in our efforts to leave no village behind,” he said.

The day also saw the chief minister trekking through the breathtaking landscapes of Mawkynrot to experience the iconic Living Root Bridges—nature’s architectural marvels shaped by generations of indigenous wisdom.

An adventurous Saturday visiting many exciting places around Pynursla area.



Took the Mawkynrot trek to witness the majestic naturally engineered Living Root Bridges, a symbol of great wisdom and sustainable knowledge of our forefathers. @JM_Scindia @tourismgoi @MDoNER_India pic.twitter.com/q1WCwtNVtS — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 17, 2025

He informed that plans are now underway to develop a trekking circuit connecting Mawkyrnot, Rangthylliang, and Mynrieng villages, along with a Living Root Bridges Experience Centre that will offer visitors an immersive eco-tourism journey steeped in nature and culture.

The visit brought new energy to the Pynursla region, blending infrastructure promises with respect for tradition and environment, and reaffirming a people-first approach to governance.