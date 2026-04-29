Meghalaya’s cricket push gets boost as indoor academy opens in Kurkalang

Meghalaya’s push to strengthen cricket infrastructure received a boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Indoor Cricket Academy at Kurkalang, as part of a wider rollout of similar facilities across six Northeastern states. The ceremony was conducted from Sikkim, linking multiple venues in a coordinated launch.

The Kurkalang facility is expected to serve as a key training centre for players in Meghalaya, with officials and local stakeholders highlighting its role in identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

The inauguration event in Sikkim was attended by Prem Singh Golay, along with Jay Shah of the International Cricket Council and Devajit Saikia of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, underlining the broader significance of the initiative for cricket development in the region.

Addressing the programme, Modi pointed to the need for faster execution of development policies in the Northeast. Referring to the Centre’s Act East policy, he said the country must now focus on “Acting Fast” to drive progress, including in sports infrastructure.

At Kurkalang, the event drew members of the Meghalaya Cricket Association led by its president James Sangma, district representatives, players and local residents. The turnout reflected growing interest in structured cricket development in the state.

On the sidelines, Sangma met members of the Bhoirymbong Dorbar Shnong, which expressed support for the academy. Community representatives outlined expectations from the facility, particularly in terms of long-term benefits for local youth.

Everest Nongshli, Assistant Secretary of the Dorbar Shnong, said, “We would expect such a facility to not only develop the skills of the players but also help the local region identify talent and nurture them, in turn benefiting the cricket of the State.”

Sangma said the academy should address past challenges in Meghalaya’s cricket development. “I believe that any hiccups that have happened in the past with respect to the development of cricket in this State now have to be fixed,” he said, adding that the Indoor Cricket Academy must be seen as “a launch pad for building proper sporting infrastructure for cricket in Meghalaya.”