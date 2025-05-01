Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the highly anticipated Culinary Cascade 2025 food festival at Ward's Lake, Shillong. The three-day event, running until May 3, aims to showcase the northeastern state's diverse culinary heritage while promoting sustainable food systems.

"This event is a vibrant celebration of our Meghalaya's rich cultural and culinary heritage, highlighting traditional culinary practices while drawing inspiration from global cuisines, culminating in a refined fusion of local flavours with international flair," said CM Sangma during the opening ceremony.

The festival, organised by Meghalaya's tourism department in collaboration with Meghalayan Age Ltd, will operate daily from 12 pm to 8 pm, offering visitors free entry to experience the region's indigenous ingredients and cooking traditions alongside contemporary culinary innovations.

CM Sangma emphasised the festival's focus on local production: "We are proud to have farmers and entrepreneurs who will showcase their organic produce and artisanal products, underscoring the importance of sustainable and community-driven food systems."

Culinary Cascade features a strong emphasis on strengthening connections between local producers and consumers. Hydroponic farmers, spice cultivators, and homegrown beverage makers are among the many local producers participating in the event, offering visitors a chance to sample and purchase authentic Meghalayan products.

The festival has attracted notable culinary figures, including Jason White, former chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant Noma, who will lead live cooking sessions alongside local celebrity chef Ahmedaki Laloo of A'origins. Representatives from culinary institutes, food writers, and practitioners of traditional cooking methods will also share their expertise throughout the event.

Visitors can explore traditional Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo cuisines, as well as locally brewed beverages and coffee. Street food enthusiasts will find both indigenous offerings like dohsnam and ktung alongside contemporary options such as ramen, boba, and innovative baked goods.

Beyond the culinary attractions, the festival includes educational components such as a special documentary screening that explores the philosophy behind the event—connecting food, culture, climate consciousness, and community engagement. Traditional cooking tools and vessels are also on display, providing insight into the region's culinary history.

"Come, experience the flavors, stories, and spirit that make our culinary identity truly exceptional," urged CM Sangma as he invited residents and tourists alike to attend.