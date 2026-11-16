At a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to create digital visuals, Shillong-based music collective Da Minot has taken a different route with its latest release, ‘Mynnor Mynta Lawei’ (Past, Present, Future), an animated music video created entirely through hand-drawn artwork.

Released on November 16, the music video explores the idea that everything in the universe is interconnected, with each element retaining its own identity while remaining part of a larger whole.

The concept is brought to life through a series of hand-drawn scenes and movements, with no artificial intelligence (AI) used in the animation process. Each frame was meticulously illustrated by hand, making the visual production a defining feature of the release.

The song's theme draws on indigenous understandings of the relationship between humanity, nature and the universe. Through its title, ‘Mynnor Mynta Lawei’, which translates to Past, Present, Future, the composition also invokes the relationship between different points in time and the continuity of inherited knowledge.

The animation and visual direction have been led by Wanhi I Challam, a young artist from Jowai. He graduated in Fine Arts (Graphic Arts) from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, in 2025 and is currently pursuing his master's degree at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

The latest release follows five previous music videos by Da Minot, all of which have focused on the cultural and spiritual heritage of the indigenous communities of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Founded in 2020, the Shillong-based collective draws inspiration from the traditional rhythms, melodies and sounds of Ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep, the ancestral name for the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Its music reinterprets traditional sounds while retaining elements of the musical heritage passed down through generations.

The collective also uses its lyrics and visuals to introduce audiences to stories, legends and mythology from the region, presenting the world through a Khasi cultural perspective.

Da Minot has performed at several festivals, including the Ziro Music Festival, Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Monolith Festival, The Hills Festival, Tri Hills Ensemble, Shillong Winter Tales Festival and Na Thymmei Festival. It has also featured in programmes under the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project and performed at venues such as The Evening Club in Shillong.

The collective recently played a sold-out show at The Cube, part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, and represented Meghalaya at the Outlook Tourism Awards in Kutch, Gujarat.

With ‘Mynnor Mynta Lawei’, Da Minot brings together music, indigenous philosophy and traditional visual craftsmanship in an attempt to take the cultural narratives of the Khasi-Jaintia region to a wider audience.