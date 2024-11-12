Meghalaya cricket captain Debasmita Dutta has been named to the India C squad for the upcoming Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy, a significant milestone for cricket in the state. Hosted by the BCCI, the tournament will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, starting on November 17.

Hailing from Rynjah in Shillong, Debasmita started her cricket journey young, despite Meghalaya's limited exposure as a non-BCCI member state. Her cricket career took a leap forward when she moved to Bengaluru for her studies and earned a spot on Karnataka’s junior team.

Now back in Meghalaya, she has become a central figure in the state squad, especially since Meghalaya gained full BCCI membership, inspiring younger players with her dual skills as a batter and off-spinner.

Debasmita's recent form has been outstanding; she was named Player of the Tournament at the NECDC 1st Senior Women’s Interstate Friendship T20 in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi. Her recognition extended to the North East Cricket Development Council’s annual awards in June, where she was felicitated for her achievements.

In addition to her playing credentials, Debasmita has completed the Level A coaching course from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, showing her commitment to the sport’s growth in Meghalaya.

Messages of support have poured in from around the state and the Northeast, with notable words from the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA). MCA President Nababrata Bhattacharjee praised her perseverance, stating, “She has been on the BCCI’s radar and missed out narrowly in the past. Her selection is a moment of pride, and we’re hopeful she can make it to Team India or a Women’s Premier League franchise.”

MCA Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor echoed this support, commending her resilience and dedication. He added, “Debasmita’s journey will inspire many young cricketers in Meghalaya.”