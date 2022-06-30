Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the ruling Meghalaya saying that the inept proxy Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, is hindering the state’s development. People are left struggling for basic amenities and it is time that the serene hill state needs a change.

Meghalaya, the serene hill state needs a change.



The inept proxy BJP government, is hindering the state’s development. People are left struggling for basic amenities!



For us, the welfare of people is supreme. TMC is OF The People, BY The People and FOR The People. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sMH3kJ1alZ — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 29, 2022

Referring to Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya he remarked, "Have you seen the CM's body language when he meets BJP high brass in Delhi? He stands in for 35 lakh Meghalayans, representing their hopes and dreams. Should he bow down to BJP leaders? Is this the reason Meghalaya voted for him? If the answer is no, please show your support for TMC."

"If the BJP intends to address the issues faced by the SC or tribal communities, atrocities against them must be stopped." "We had a Dalit President before, but did things improve for the Dalit community?" he said.

Following its defeat in Tripura byelections, the Trinamool Congress said on Wednesday announced that it would contest all 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya in next year's Assembly elections.

TMC did not win a single seat in the 2018 Assembly elections, but the party surprisingly became the main opposition party after 12 of 17 Congress MLAs switched over in November 2021.