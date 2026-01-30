Meghalaya’s development momentum, future funding discussed at Sangma–Modi meet

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 to review the state’s development trajectory and press for sustained central assistance, with a focus on long-term economic foundations and infrastructure.

Sangma said he conveyed “heartfelt gratitude” to the Prime Minister for his greetings on Meghalaya’s Statehood Day and for acknowledging the state’s “unique living heritage”, including support for the national nomination of the Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscape for UNESCO recognition.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined recent gains across key sectors, pointing to strong economic growth, improvements in maternal health and human development indicators, and measures to strengthen processing units and market linkages aimed at doubling farmers’ income.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on progress related to the New Shillong city project, expansion of tourism through the private sector and community participation, preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027, and ongoing efforts to preserve indigenous knowledge systems and cultural heritage.

The discussions also covered the state’s future growth strategy, with emphasis on sustaining momentum in smaller North Eastern Region states, continued central support for capital investment, enhancement of the EAP ceiling, infrastructure development and fiscal empowerment.

Sangma submitted a set of documents detailing the state’s progress and forward plans, including a note on Meghalaya’s development performance, Vision 2032 for sustained economic growth, and proposals aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

“Met Hon’ble @PMOIndia, Sh. @narendramodi ji and briefed him on Meghalaya’s strong development momentum,” Sangma said in a post, adding that the talks focused on future growth, infrastructure and fiscal support, while also thanking the Prime Minister for his greetings to the people of the state.