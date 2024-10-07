Meghalaya's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is maintaining its presence in the Garo Hills district, aiming to facilitate the distribution of relief material after flash floods and landslides ravaged the district.

Incessant rainfall have continued to lash Meghalaya, particularly the Garo Hills district since October 4, following which the death toll climbed to 15.

Meanwhile, the SDRF continued its response to West Garo Hills district's flood-affected Dalu area by distributing relief materials across various parts of the C&RD Block.

The personnel also transported essential supplies to South Kujikura, Rengrampara, Adanggri, and the Dalu C&RD Block office.

Aiming to promptly facilitate rescue and relief operations, the team utilised a makeshift raft and ropes to traverse the river in Barongpara and deliver materials to local residents.

The Chief Minister's office on X shared a tragic incident that resulted in the death of two people. "The bodies of Amerin K Marak and her daughter Manase K Marak has been retrieved at Rongjeng Gongdop by SDRF team with the help of the community. Both died due to mudslide in the area."

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, along with MLAs Sengchim N Sangma and Kartush Marak visited the landslide area at Hatisia Songma to take stock of the situation.

The death toll due to flash floods and landslides in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district climbed to 15. Incessant rainfall which has wreaked havoc across the district with major damage reported in the Gasuapara region.