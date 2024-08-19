Dominic Sangma has clinched the Best Director Critics' Choice award for his Garo-language film "Rapture" at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The victory marks a significant achievement for the filmmaker from Meghalaya, competing against established directors in the Indian film industry.

"Rapture" has garnered international acclaim, securing awards at the Malaysia International Film Festival and the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) festival. The film's success extends beyond India, with nominations at the Asian Academy Awards and recognition at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

After a year of international screenings, "Rapture" made its long-awaited debut in Meghalaya on August 15, premiering in Tura, Garo Hills. The homecoming screening was eagerly anticipated by the local community.

Set in a Garo village, the film tells the story of a young boy with night blindness amid mysterious disappearances and organ trafficking rumours. Its compelling narrative and visual storytelling have resonated with audiences worldwide, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.