Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex for Dambo Rongjeng C&RD Block in East Garo Hills District, marking a key step toward strengthening grassroots governance.

As part of the state's ongoing efforts to modernize administrative infrastructure, the government is renovating and upgrading block offices across Meghalaya.

Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister stated, “The objective is to create a more efficient, motivating work environment that empowers our teams at the grassroots level to deliver effective governance and quality public service."

In addition to upgraded workspaces, the government is also working on developing staff quarters in various locations to further support public service teams working in remote areas.

Earlier during the day, a new Block Development Integrated Complex was inaugurated today at Songsak in East Garo Hills, marking a key milestone in Meghalaya’s efforts to improve grassroots governance infrastructure.

The project is part of the central government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, which has been instrumental in modernising block-level administrative offices across the state.