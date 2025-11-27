Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills mulls CCTVs, internet shutdown to curb malpractices in DSC recruitment

In a bid to tighten security and enhance transparency in government recruitment, the East Jaintia Hills District Administration on Thursday announced that it is exploring measures such as installing CCTVs, enforcing temporary internet shutdowns and deploying mobile signal jammers during District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations.

The move comes after a high-level consultative meeting chaired by district officials and attended by Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla, Sutnga–Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, MDCs, DSC members, legal experts, school principals and other stakeholders. The meeting was convened to address concerns over recruitment procedures, following a letter submitted by R. Siangshai and advocate K. Ksoo highlighting issues related to transparency.

Among the concerns raised were the disclosure of cut-off marks, interview ratios and the need for clearer communication channels with candidates. Officials said that, moving forward, the DSC will publish qualifying or cut-off marks after final results are declared to ensure transparency.

It was also reaffirmed that the existing 1:2 ratio for shortlisting candidates for personal interviews would continue. To improve communication and reduce ambiguity, the committee will notify candidates about every recruitment stage via email and SMS.

Both provisional and final answer keys will be uploaded on the DSC website after examinations, officials confirmed. Additionally, once the recruitment exercise concludes, the marks of all candidates will be made public on the district’s official website.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to fairness, transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process. Stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the decisions taken and recommended that such consultative meetings be held regularly to sustain improvements and address emerging issues systematically.