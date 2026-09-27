Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills to begin extensive vehicle checks from October 10

The East Jaintia Hills district police will launch extensive vehicle checks from October 10 as part of a crackdown on traffic violations and unsafe vehicle modifications.

The traffic advisory, issued by the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, directs vehicle owners and drivers to comply with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and other applicable laws.

Police said enforcement will focus on vehicles fitted with unauthorised or modified registration plates, modified exhaust systems, loud silencers and pressure horns. Unauthorised structural modifications, particularly those altering a vehicle's prescribed width, length or height, will also attract action.

The advisory also prohibits excessive window tinting beyond permissible visibility limits, unauthorised high-intensity lighting systems and oversized wheels or tyres that project beyond the body of a vehicle.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances will be subject to strict enforcement, while dangerous and negligent driving will also invite action.

Vehicle owners and drivers have been asked to keep valid documents available for inspection, including driving licences, registration certificates, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, wherever applicable.

Police warned that violations detected during the checking drive could result in fines, vehicle seizure and cancellation or suspension of applicable documents and licences.