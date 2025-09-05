Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills bans bull, animal fights with immediate effect

The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has imposed a blanket ban on bullfights and animal fights across the district, citing animal cruelty laws and a Supreme Court ruling.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued the order on September 4 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), after reports of such events being organised during fetes and festivals.

The directive highlights that these practices directly violate Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as well as the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment prohibiting bullfighting.

“Bulls' Fight/Animals' Fight within the entire district of East Khasi Hills is hereby prohibited,” the order states. Authorities warned that any violation will be “strictly dealt with as per legal provisions.”

The order was passed ex parte, citing the urgency of the matter, and takes effect immediately until further notice.