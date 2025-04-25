The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, has issued a prohibition order against illegal fishing practices that threaten local river ecosystems. The order, enacted on April 24 under Section 163 BNSS, specifically targets the use of poisonous chemicals and explosive substances in the Rynsha and Lawmei rivers near Lawmei village.

Officials took action following reports of widespread fish kills caused by hazardous fishing methods. According to the order, "miscreants are rampantly killing fishes along Wah Rynsha, Lawmei River, Lawmei village and the adjoining areas through haphazard use of chemicals and explosive substances."

Prohibited materials include bleaching powder, ammonium-sulphate, pesticides, and dynamite. The use of certain fishing nets has also been banned. Authorities noted these methods "can cause irreversible damage to the river and endanger the aquatic lives therein unless prevented."

The district administration has warned that violators will face prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS. The order took immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Environmental experts have long warned about the devastating impact of chemical fishing on freshwater ecosystems, which can destroy entire fish populations and contaminate water sources for downstream communities.