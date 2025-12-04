Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills  bans forest burning amid rising wildfire threat

A sharp rise in forest fires across East Khasi Hills has prompted the district administration to impose an immediate ban on deliberate and unattended burning in forested areas.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued the prohibitory order on December 4, citing repeated reports of intentional fires and unchecked burnings that have triggered wildfires and threatened both lives and the region’s fragile ecosystem. Authorities stressed that the escalating incidents pose a serious danger to public safety, property and biodiversity.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the BNSS, the District Magistrate prohibited any activity involving intentional forest burning or allowing fires to burn unattended. Violators will face prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS.

The order, passed ex parte due to the urgency of the situation, takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice. Officials described the move as essential to prevent further environmental damage and to protect communities living near vulnerable forest zones.